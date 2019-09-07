Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Comparison side by side

Both Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.66 N/A 2.25 8.91 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.60 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Janus Henderson Group plc’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Athene Holding Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Janus Henderson Group plc and Athene Holding Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and Athene Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has an average target price of $23.55, and a 16.99% upside potential. Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has an average target price of $52.5, with potential upside of 32.48%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Athene Holding Ltd. is looking more favorable than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and Athene Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 98.1%. Insiders owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Athene Holding Ltd. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Janus Henderson Group plc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.