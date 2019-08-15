Janney Montgomery Scott Trimmed Position in Aes (AES) as Stock Value Declined; Community Bank Has Trimmed Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position as Share Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 73,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 985,481 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.82M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 6.38 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.)

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 5.01M shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Tci Wealth holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Farmers Comml Bank reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hightower Advsr Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.23% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited accumulated 0% or 583 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 19,139 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,200 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 57,346 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 201,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 151,560 were reported by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blkrk Corp Hi Yld Fd Inc (HYT) by 35,115 shares to 208,444 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,010 shares to 95,971 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell has 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carroll Finance Assoc owns 9,539 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 150 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 16,082 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 6,596 shares. Howland Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,736 shares. Tctc Hldgs Lc, Texas-based fund reported 409,078 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has 183,835 shares. 10 holds 0.15% or 4,795 shares. Moreover, Beach Counsel Pa has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,972 shares. Mengis Cap Management invested in 0.14% or 1,765 shares. 6,705 are held by Mount Vernon Inc Md. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.92% or 15,303 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,697 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department accumulated 17,694 shares.