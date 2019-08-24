Janney Montgomery Scott Raised Its Position in Ford Motor Co New (F) as Market Valuation Declined; Bbva Compass Bancshares Maintains Stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NXPI)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NXPI) by 227.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 10,154 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 3,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24M shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co New (F) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 101,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 633,901 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 532,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98M shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020; 13/03/2018 – Detroit News: Ford to lay out product plans for next two years; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 05/04/2018 – Transport Topics: Ford Concerned NAFTA Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve US Jobs; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE ALL OF ITS HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO FORD MOTOR COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Ford Expects to Hit 8% Margin Target in 2020, Two Years Earlier Than Planned; 25/05/2018 – Doug Ford must answer key questions on his “murky” health care plans as numerous Conservative candidates refuse to attend numerous health care all-candidates’ debates; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS PRODUCTION TOOLS NOT DAMAGED IN SUPPLIER FIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,823 were reported by Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 496,441 shares. Whittier has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 8,750 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Parkside Finance Financial Bank holds 2,606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wade G W stated it has 18,856 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Northpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 7,551 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.15M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 2,520 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Limited holds 14,790 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 14,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Limited Company holds 0.04% or 5,703 shares in its portfolio.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovator Ibd 50 Etf by 9,613 shares to 10,114 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Invt Etf (FLRN) by 193,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,879 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 12,965 shares to 59,983 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,262 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

