Janney Montgomery Scott Raised Its Cognizant Tech Sltns A (CTSH) Stake; AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (AKTAF) Shorts Lowered By 50%

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Cognizant Tech Sltns A (CTSH) stake by 24.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 35,207 shares as Cognizant Tech Sltns A (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 179,055 shares with $12.97M value, up from 143,848 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Sltns A now has $33.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%

AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. AKTAF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s short sellers to cover AKTAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.3563 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services to independent and multinational gas and oil companies, and potash producers in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $51.45 million. The firm specializes in purpose-built drilling rigs, including self-moving pad rigs; and directional, horizontal, and under balanced drilling, as well as provides conventional and specialized drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and the development of storage caverns.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased Ishs Russ Mdcp Grw Etf (IWP) stake by 57,491 shares to 36,991 valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wsdmtr Us Mdcp Div Etf (DON) stake by 45,540 shares and now owns 367,880 shares. Wsdmtr Jpn Hedg Eq Etf (DXJ) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 19.80% above currents $60 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.