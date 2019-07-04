Janney Montgomery Scott Position In Intl Paper Company (IP) Was Has Boosted; As Amedisys (AMED) Stock Value Declined, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Decreased Holding

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 11,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,429 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, down from 229,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $120.06. About 131,477 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Company (IP) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 23,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,753 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 198,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.63 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,213 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 474,249 shares. 2,564 are owned by Washington Trust Natl Bank. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5.88 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 152,584 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 235,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na reported 5,708 shares stake. Gradient Investments Limited Company accumulated 1,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 72,047 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp reported 1,317 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 3.09 million shares. Cubic Asset Lc stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Palouse Cap Incorporated holds 2% or 112,218 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ltd invested in 0.85% or 47,461 shares. Chase Investment Counsel stated it has 7,476 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gs Activebeta Lgcp Etf by 12,223 shares to 734,731 shares, valued at $41.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. AMED’s profit will be $31.08 million for 30.94 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,140 shares to 65,999 shares, valued at $33.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 19,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).