Janney Montgomery Scott Position in Estee Lauder Co (EL) Cut by $10.85 Million; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding Maintained by Firefly Value Partners Lp

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Co Inc (EL) by 76.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 59,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 18,699 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 78,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $192.86. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.16M, up from 688,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $240.59. About 5.19 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest its Tesla Model 3 and recommend the car if Tesla improves its braking distance; 25/05/2018 – Tesla on Friday declined to comment on whether it has shipped in any new production equipment from Europe; 13/05/2018 – This week, a union-affiliated, activist investor â€” CtW â€” sent a letter to Tesla shareholders urging them to replace board members Antonio Gracias, Kimball Musk and James Murdoch with new, independents; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo; 09/05/2018 – MORE: NTSB opens an investigation into fatal Tesla crash in Florida; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is ‘moving in a good direction’ with shutdown, says investor Gene Munster; 30/05/2018 – Tesla: Consumer Reports Climbs Back on Board — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – ‘Tesla is going to come roaring back,’ says Silicon Valley entrepreneur; 03/04/2018 – U.S. corporate liquidity stress highest since September – Moody’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tesla Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSLA)

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 300,359 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Com holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 445,942 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 863,160 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% or 520,141 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com reported 13.41 million shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 19,365 shares. L & S Advsr holds 1,101 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ww holds 9.79M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Texas Yale, a Florida-based fund reported 1,005 shares. Whittier Trust reported 2,093 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 716 shares. Steadfast Capital Management LP has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Apg Asset Nv owns 543,690 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advisors has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 114,136 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company owns 6,440 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has 3,008 shares. Cannell Peter B Commerce Inc reported 2,300 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 2.82% or 88,119 shares. Ftb Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 23,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Liability Corp. Caxton Limited Partnership owns 0.97% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 44,100 shares. 712,296 were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. 303,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Clough Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $579.92 million for 30.13 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 148,886 shares to 492,986 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 2.00 million shares worth $392.00M.