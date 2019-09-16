Janney Montgomery Scott Position in Amc Networks Cl A (AMCX) Has Trimmed by $500,688; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Share Price Declined While Winch Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.18 Million

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 16,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 1.71 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc Cl A (AMCX) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 9,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 193,236 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 EPS, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $94.03 million for 7.57 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 23.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.