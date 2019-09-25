Janney Montgomery Scott Lowered Its Autonation (AN) Position by $2.07 Million as Stock Value Rose; California Public Employees Retirement System Holds Stake in Green Dot (GDOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 89.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 50,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 56,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 102,921 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 7,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 40,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 32,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 341,652 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victoryshs Us 500 Etf by 16,569 shares to 37,626 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Edge Msci Intl Etf by 117,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.66 million for 11.06 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.02M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,971 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 11,320 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 104,439 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 321,691 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,263 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Co stated it has 580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 5,928 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 18,986 were accumulated by Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Com. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 116,622 shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Private Management Incorporated holds 1.9% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 881,186 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Without DirecTV, AT&T Could Be Worth $45 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) by 201,422 shares to 806,096 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 34,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,757 shares, and cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 339,726 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.94% or 35,851 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 30,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Limited Co owns 1.11 million shares. 107,325 were reported by Scout Inc. Impact Advsrs Limited Co reported 41,204 shares. Blair William Il owns 7,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 333,670 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 300 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 19,235 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Green Dot’s New Bank Account — Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot +2.5% as Guggenheim turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.