Janney Montgomery Scott Lowered By $1.77 Million Its Autonation (AN) Stake; Shorts at Shutterstock (SSTK) Lowered By 9.66%

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) had a decrease of 9.66% in short interest. SSTK’s SI was 3.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.66% from 3.36M shares previously. With 185,000 avg volume, 16 days are for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)’s short sellers to cover SSTK’s short positions. The SI to Shutterstock Inc’s float is 16.33%. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 188,549 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Net $32.6M; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 89.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 50,566 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 5,938 shares with $212,000 value, down from 56,504 last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 523,713 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content services and products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that clients use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. It has a 41.66 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.54M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.