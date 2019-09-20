Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Tri Continental (TY) Holding; Polygon Management LTD Has Trimmed Dht Holdings (DHT) Position

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Tri Continental Corp (TY) stake by 187.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 28,401 shares as Tri Continental Corp (TY)’s stock 0.00%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 43,563 shares with $1.18M value, up from 15,162 last quarter. Tri Continental Corp now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 53,564 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polygon Management Ltd decreased Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) stake by 12.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polygon Management Ltd sold 156,000 shares as Dht Holdings Inc (DHT)’s stock rose 4.24%. The Polygon Management Ltd holds 1.10M shares with $6.50M value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Dht Holdings Inc now has $826.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 1.36 million shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Polygon Management Ltd increased Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) stake by 2.00M shares to 8.50 million valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Autolus Therapeutics Plc stake by 148,369 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) was raised too.

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 24,208 shares. Lpl Ltd invested in 0% or 24,396 shares. California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 6.68% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 78 are held by Cls Investments Lc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 399,541 shares. 75,374 were accumulated by Stifel. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 1,590 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp accumulated 6,927 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Walleye Trading Limited Co invested in 0% or 10,018 shares. Da Davidson Com reported 7,865 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).