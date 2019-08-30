Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.39 Million as Valuation Rose; Mathes Company Upped John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stake by $359,450 as Market Valuation Rose

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 48,737 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 28,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 116,562 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 87,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 2.32M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsrs LP reported 32,907 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% or 1,012 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 39,378 shares. Smith Graham And Co Limited Partnership stated it has 140,741 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Barry Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.33% or 21,655 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 9,980 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cornerstone reported 0% stake. Bartlett Com Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 650 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 24 shares. Cna Fincl Corp stated it has 140,000 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Low Vol Hi Div Etf by 37,402 shares to 93,619 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Usd Invt Grd Bd Etf (CRED) by 9,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,848 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Micron vs. Western Digital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WDC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Fell 27.2% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.