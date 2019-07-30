Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Its Paccar (PCAR) Stake; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Paccar Inc (PCAR) stake by 58.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 15,790 shares as Paccar Inc (PCAR)’s stock rose 2.58%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 42,895 shares with $2.92 million value, up from 27,105 last quarter. Paccar Inc now has $24.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 1.22M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Friday, February 22. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, April 12 report. See Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PACCAR had 10 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Loop Capital has “Sell” rating and $6200 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Evercore downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like PACCAR Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JKI, VTR, MCK, PCAR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for PACCAR (PCAR) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.18 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.