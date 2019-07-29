Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Its Hospitality Pptys Tr Sbi (HPT) Holding; Rudman Errol M Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake By $2.21 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Hospitality Pptys Tr Sbi (HPT) stake by 30.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 24,672 shares as Hospitality Pptys Tr Sbi (HPT)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 105,214 shares with $2.77 million value, up from 80,542 last quarter. Hospitality Pptys Tr Sbi now has $4.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 146,816 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 5.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C

Rudman Errol M decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 21.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rudman Errol M sold 17,000 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock declined 12.57%. The Rudman Errol M holds 62,970 shares with $8.21M value, down from 79,970 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $50.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.08. About 847,483 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 1.12M shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,617 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.11% or 167,403 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 853,800 shares. 60,000 are held by Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd Liability Company. Checchi Advisers Lc invested in 0.04% or 2,939 shares. 161,632 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Dubuque Comml Bank And holds 70 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 5,310 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 36,777 are held by Macquarie Group Ltd. Federated Pa holds 0.1% or 295,145 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ameriprise Fincl holds 949,175 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 44,350 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $2.49 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $852.34M for 14.67 P/E if the $2.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” on July 26, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Healthcare Stock Could Dodge Political Headwinds – Schaeffers Research” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. 263 shares valued at $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90 million. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million was made by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 466 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M. 200 shares were sold by Whalen Kathleen M, worth $27,896.

More notable recent Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Update On Spirit Master Trust Agreement’s Liquidation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Follow The Billionaires Part 8: Neuberger Berman Growth Dividend Dogs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.