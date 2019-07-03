Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Holding in Mks Instruments (MKSI); As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased Position

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, down from 87,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 68.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,422 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 409,712 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gs Activebeta Lgcp Etf by 12,223 shares to 734,731 shares, valued at $41.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 26,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,792 shares, and cut its stake in Inv Dyn Leisure Ent Etf.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

