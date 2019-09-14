Janney Montgomery Scott Increased Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position by $1.06 Million as Share Value Rose; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Raised Its Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 882.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 42,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 47,116 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.85M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 10,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.16 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 795,229 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap reported 0.08% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dean holds 0.29% or 11,260 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 597,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 44,270 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 13,500 shares. Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Company In stated it has 156,844 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor reported 74,791 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Ancora Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 395,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has 4,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Preferred Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 13,400 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 232 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp In (NYSE:LNC) by 8,987 shares to 10,229 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,975 shares, and cut its stake in Ft Finls Alphadx Etf (FXO).

