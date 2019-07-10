Janney Montgomery Scott Increased F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake; John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 54.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 3,879 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 14.25%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 10,988 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 7,109 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $8.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $142.68. About 669,694 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135

Among 3 analysts covering John Laing Group Plc (LON:JLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. John Laing Group Plc had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, January 23. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, January 16 with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of JLG in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, April 1. See John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, January 17 by William Blair. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Nomura. DA Davidson maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. PiperJaffray upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, March 29 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Sell” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Rampart Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 2,307 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 289,722 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 1,292 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 3,642 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2.61M shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 777,378 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Metropolitan Life Insur Company reported 132,932 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 9,050 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 2,640 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel. Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested in 0% or 77 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks -4.7% as Goldman cuts to Sell on pressures – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: FFIV, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Pelzer Francis J.. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $109,998 worth of stock or 675 shares. WHITE ANA MARIA had sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $25,013 worth of stock or 150 shares. Rogers Scot Frazier had sold 2,799 shares worth $450,080. MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN had sold 705 shares worth $112,449 on Friday, February 1.

More news for John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) were recently published by: Forbes.com, which released: “John Laing Environmental Fund Ups Renewable Energy Stakes Via $65M Raise – Forbes” on October 15, 2018. Economictimes.Indiatimes.com‘s article titled: “Satya MicroCapital reaches 1 lakh active loan clients, disburses Rs 300 crore in total loans – Economic Times” and published on June 25, 2018 is yet another important article.