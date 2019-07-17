Janney Montgomery Scott Increased By $1.40 Million Its Cree (CREE) Stake; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 111 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 96 trimmed and sold positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 167.16 million shares, up from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Brandywine Realty Trust in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 75 Increased: 72 New Position: 39.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 58.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 24,647 shares as Cree Inc (CREE)’s stock rose 23.98%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 67,077 shares with $3.84 million value, up from 42,430 last quarter. Cree Inc now has $6.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 614,914 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M

Capital Rsch Invrs owns 5.60M shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased Ft Finls Alphadx Etf (FXO) stake by 33,647 shares to 151,550 valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 13,885 shares and now owns 60,160 shares. Ishs 37Y Trsy Etf (IEI) was reduced too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was bought by LE DUY LOAN T on Monday, May 20.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.16 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 27.14 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

