Janney Montgomery Scott Holds Position in Xcel Energy (XEL); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Position Maintained by Augustine Asset Management Inc

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 6,031 shares as the company's stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 78,819 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 1.53 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank's hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha" published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: "Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool" on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga" published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "JPMorgan (JPM) Dimon Says Dislocation in Money Market Rate Wasn't a Big Deal, Would Be Far More Dramatic in Bad Times – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Systematic Fincl Management LP invested in 0.13% or 30,074 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 228,488 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Llc accumulated 10,925 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Garland Cap Mngmt has invested 4.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 4,282 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 1.19M shares. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 4.16% or 221,812 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Company holds 0.16% or 5,316 shares. Bainco Investors invested in 89,710 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.14% or 47,734 shares. Grimes Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,412 shares. Cincinnati Casualty has invested 7.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California-based Everett Harris Co Ca has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.25% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 498,140 shares. Old Republic Intl Corp reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 8.17 million shares. Norinchukin State Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 73,992 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 572,984 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 0.13% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 650,949 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,054 shares. Financial Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1,045 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 495 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Motco has 0.03% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 5,600 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 780,723 are owned by Citigroup Inc. First Republic Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 8,836 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Nasdaq" on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Xcel Energy (XEL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq" published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Daily Dividend Report: CB, MMC, MDLZ, APC, XEL – Nasdaq" on May 16, 2019.