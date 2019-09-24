Janney Montgomery Scott Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) Has Boosted by $3.91 Million; As Globant Sa (GLOB) Valuation Rose, Hood River Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 28,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 211,541 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 2.83 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 143,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 424,163 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.86M, down from 567,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 217,829 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 2,054 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 606 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 424,163 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Com has 250,943 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation invested in 0.01% or 14,777 shares. Axiom Investors Limited Liability Company De owns 0.35% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 125,975 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 9,097 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has 4,830 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa owns 12,731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp owns 319,064 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communications holds 0.11% or 11,400 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 178,329 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 81,283 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93M for 46.65 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everi Holdings Inc by 38,088 shares to 988,354 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Boys Arnold And has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Benedict Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 1,959 shares. 1.90M are held by Invesco Ltd. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Communication accumulated 8,000 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.11% stake. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 2,528 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.41% or 3,565 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt owns 47,700 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 10,170 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 627,418 shares. Johnson Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 1,355 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co invested in 2,070 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 76,126 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Russ 2000 Val Etf (IWN) by 3,970 shares to 128,434 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee Wyoming Inc A (NYSE:GWR) by 6,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Russ 1000 Val Etf (IWD).