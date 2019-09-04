Janney Montgomery Scott Has Upped Ppl (PPL) Holding By $724,315; EVOLVA HOLDING AG NAMEN -AKT- SWITZERLA (ELVAF) Shorts Down By 0.39%

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 23,365 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 559,348 shares with $17.75M value, up from 535,983 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 4.08M shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 9.50% above currents $29.68 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL declares $0.4125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

