Janney Montgomery Scott Has Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 24. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. See Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $145 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $95.0000 125.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125 New Target: $130 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Initiate

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120 New Target: $132 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 18.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 110,388 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 723,468 shares with $41.55 million value, up from 613,080 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $90.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 2.31M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint +4% as Needham predicts ‘robust year’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proofpoint to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Proofpoint Domain Fraud Report Finds Millions of New Fraudulent Domains; Over 90 Percent Remain Active – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenable: Trading At An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. Shares for $918,952 were sold by Lee Robert Darren. $152,148 worth of stock was sold by Knight David on Thursday, January 31. 3,200 shares were sold by Herren Richard Scott, worth $374,400 on Friday, February 1.

The stock increased 1.51% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 335,995 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed has 0.37% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Mirae Asset Limited holds 0.02% or 25,927 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 180,276 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 522,517 shares. 771,636 were reported by State Street. Falcon Point Cap Lc reported 3.21% stake. Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership holds 378,312 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% or 119,701 shares. Millrace Asset Incorporated reported 4,359 shares. 79,601 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 690,760 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 60,555 were reported by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Manchester Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). M&T Bancorporation holds 2,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.84% or 220,865 shares.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 22. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. 1,032 shares valued at $52,033 were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Lc has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 18,320 are held by Philadelphia Trust. Finemark Bancorporation Trust has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Burney Commerce accumulated 24,365 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 0.04% or 2,957 shares. Round Table Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Main Ltd reported 1,877 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 822,027 shares. First Business Services Inc invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 7,154 shares. 452,691 were accumulated by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. 51,863 are owned by Regal Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.