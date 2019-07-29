Janney Montgomery Scott Has Raised Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake; American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Stake Boosted by Peak Asset Management Llc

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 534.55% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,831 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 21,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $345.02. About 653,055 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Ltd Co accumulated 373,360 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pennsylvania Tru holds 48,433 shares. 29,522 were reported by Glenmede Co Na. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 36,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ellington Gru Inc Ltd has 7,600 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 816 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,196 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 17,326 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited invested in 2,250 shares. Brookstone accumulated 615 shares. 5,655 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 10,033 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Core Grwth Allc Etf (AOR) by 62,768 shares to 8,323 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,124 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Msci Eafe Grw Etf (EFG).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares to 60,307 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,023 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 201,075 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 19,388 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs invested in 14,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Citigroup reported 758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 123,822 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 874,005 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 225,298 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 175,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading LP reported 31,240 shares. Penbrook Management stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 17 shares.