Janney Montgomery Scott Has Raised Its Stake in Intl Paper Company (IP) as Stock Price Declined; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increases Position in National Retail Properties (NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Company (IP) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 23,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,753 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, up from 198,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 2.00 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 126.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 5,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 4,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 1.08 million shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 267,814 shares. Century holds 4,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 68,951 shares. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 15,828 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 264,143 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has 0.06% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). California-based Dorsey Wright has invested 0.48% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 9,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd has 476,020 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 272,962 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Duncker Streett Comm has 0.11% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Fjarde Ap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cleararc reported 0.04% stake.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 186,904 shares to 72,659 shares, valued at $20.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co holds 5.42 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & Com accumulated 8,534 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 81,675 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,479 shares. Amer Bankshares invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 1.31% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 71,000 shares. Schroder Investment Grp holds 0.31% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 4.08M shares. Panagora Asset reported 19,360 shares. Salem Mngmt holds 136,070 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 18,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.