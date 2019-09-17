Janney Montgomery Scott Has Raised Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holding; Hrt Financial Decreased Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 41.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 3,357 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 4,695 shares with $451,000 value, down from 8,052 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.85B valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $102.31. About 672,796 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 12/04/2018 – CicloMed Announces Presentation of Preclinical Evidence for its Bladder Cancer Agent at AACR 2018 Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 03/05/2018 – LiNiu Technology Group Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rules and Submits Letter of Voluntary Delisting to Nasdaq; 06/03/2018 – CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS SEES NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘SXTC’; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – Tinley Graduates to the OTCQX® Best Market in the USA; 05/03/2018 – Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Nasdaq Breadth: Advancers; 200DMA Weaker; 22/03/2018 – Daxor to Exhibit at the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses 2018 Advanced Heart Failure Symposium

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) stake by 119.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc acquired 18,272 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 33,547 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 15,275 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods now has $15.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 718,148 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C

Among 3 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11400 highest and $9300 lowest target. $107’s average target is 4.58% above currents $102.31 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 5.18 million shares. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wallace Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 6,579 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Com reported 6,355 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 922,022 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 227,547 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 167,010 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation. Natixis Lp stated it has 237,066 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.01% or 2,414 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 13,270 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 1,215 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated. Interest Invsts has 0.16% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation stated it has 92 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 2,500 shares.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Nasdaq Stock in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Godaddy Inc stake by 7,232 shares to 10,458 valued at $733,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) stake by 159,341 shares and now owns 164,146 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27 million for 21.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Div Reminder for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Pay A 0.9% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim (MXIM) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MXIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased Ishs Us Brkr Deal Etf (IAI) stake by 5,049 shares to 6,434 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishs Msci India Etf (INDA) stake by 51,789 shares and now owns 6,093 shares. Roku Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 46,500 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 112,504 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,533 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 226,747 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Willingdon Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 371 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 271,529 shares. New York-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Kentucky Retirement has 12,687 shares. Navellier And Assoc Inc invested 0.32% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Kames Public Limited Company reported 497,504 shares. Paradigm Asset Management has 19,700 shares.