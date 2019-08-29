Janney Montgomery Scott Has Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; S E I Investments (SEIC) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Lifted Its Position by $841,672 as Stock Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 59.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 10,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.49 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 221,496 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 22,744 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 31,661 shares. Westpac Corp stated it has 9,015 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 24,347 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 980,136 shares. Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 218,576 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 23,802 shares. Principal Group holds 577,119 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 26,700 shares. 84,691 are owned by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group. 42,828 are held by Amp Investors. South State Corp has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). California State Teachers Retirement reported 234,063 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 0% or 1,063 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp holds 0.02% or 39,771 shares in its portfolio.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpm Betabldr Japan Etf by 120,730 shares to 157,301 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gs Activebeta Lgcp Etf by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,731 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning Inc New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jacobs & Commerce Ca accumulated 46,337 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,070 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 32,970 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 500,724 shares. First Foundation Advisors, California-based fund reported 7,659 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davis Selected Advisers has 2,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated reported 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 90 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd. 76 are held by Cls Investments Lc. Ems Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 273,440 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce owns 1,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

