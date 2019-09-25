Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Its Position in Deere Co (DE) as Share Price Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.84 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Deere Co (DE) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 6,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 73,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14 million, down from 80,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Deere Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 2.63 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 301,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 540,272 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, down from 841,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. It is down 19.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 8,653 shares to 24,451 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Harbors Invt Corp by 25,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.