Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lifted Stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) as Share Value Rose; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosted Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 952.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 59,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,071 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 6,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.5. About 158,360 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 107.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 34,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,470 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37M, up from 31,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.59. About 96,521 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovator Ibd 50 Etf by 9,613 shares to 10,114 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 2,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ft Enh Short Mty New Etf (FTSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 356,361 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 9,380 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 2,157 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.2% or 24,853 shares. Kennedy Cap stated it has 90,639 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,294 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Co holds 97,407 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Timpani Limited Liability Com reported 38,569 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 165,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 126,618 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 29,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 2,389 shares. Cypress Management Ltd (Wy) holds 0.01% or 39 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.86M shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,146 shares. 68,923 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Manchester Management Ltd Llc holds 468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parsec Finance Management owns 2,251 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1,889 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 2.33 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 3,816 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,821 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 124,661 shares stake. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

