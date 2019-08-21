Janney Montgomery Scott Has Increased Stake in Broadridge Financial (BR) as Market Value Rose; Kraton Perform (KRA) Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Upped Its Position

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial (BR) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 23,579 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 230,528 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 39,116 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,684 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Massachusetts Ser Ma has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Amp Limited has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cambridge Inv Rech reported 12,510 shares. Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 19,147 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 7,542 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). State Street Corp reported 5.20M shares stake. Security Natl Tru owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 41,917 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,393 shares to 102,464 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,160 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Invt Grd Fltg Etf.

