Janney Montgomery Scott Has Increased Its Stake in Ppl (PPL) by $724,315 as Share Price Declined; Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Position in Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) by $439,936 as Market Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 92,094 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 23,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 559,348 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75M, up from 535,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 3.45M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 155,938 shares to 19,300 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Rus 2000 Indx Etf (VTWO) by 9,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,262 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0.16% or 46,500 shares. 430,791 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Co. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 133,960 shares in its portfolio. 59.11M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Jnba Advsrs has 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 137,134 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 19,169 shares. 660,019 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. 16,062 are held by Conning Inc. 395 were accumulated by Cap Advisors Limited Limited Co. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 0% or 7,042 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 212 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 952,193 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.34% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Kbc Nv reported 64,036 shares.

