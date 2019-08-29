Janney Montgomery Scott Has Decreased Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stake by $382,913; Market Value Declined; Sterling Capital Management Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 2,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 36,255 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 39,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 162,888 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 35,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 131,861 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 96,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $121.05. About 1.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vngrd Shrt Trm Gov Etf (VGSH) by 9,086 shares to 37,450 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inv Sp S/C 600 Pure Etf by 5,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Sp Biotech Etf (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,519 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 63,154 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% or 776,397 shares. Northern invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,976 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 2,211 were reported by Institute For Wealth Management Lc. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.22% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 117,900 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 26,822 shares. Harding Loevner LP has invested 1.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Shelton Capital, a California-based fund reported 9,195 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust & Tru Ltd has 7,180 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity, California-based fund reported 5,133 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 4,244 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,805 shares. Fdx Incorporated accumulated 20,767 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 166,829 shares. Aspen Management Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 4,125 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct reported 6,159 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.02% or 760 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 2,909 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,250 shares. Horrell Capital Management has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 44 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership owns 168,314 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 3,351 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 32,071 were reported by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.44% or 48,981 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24,514 shares to 883,175 shares, valued at $78.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 200,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).