Janney Montgomery Scott Has Cut Estee Lauder Co (EL) Stake By $9.70 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. The Cheesecake Factory has $5300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.83’s average target is 25.98% above currents $36.38 stock price. The Cheesecake Factory had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Monday, July 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5300 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $4300 target. See The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) latest ratings:

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased Estee Lauder Co Inc (EL) stake by 75.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 58,793 shares as Estee Lauder Co Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 19,216 shares with $3.18M value, down from 78,009 last quarter. Estee Lauder Co Inc now has $72.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $200.55. About 1.19M shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Inv Bulletshs 2021 Etf stake by 41,349 shares to 530,372 valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 8,170 shares and now owns 78,050 shares. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $142 lowest target. $195.92’s average target is -2.31% below currents $200.55 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $178 target. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, August 20. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $20500 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De holds 0.06% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2.31M shares. Trexquant LP has 25,184 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 26,928 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,600 shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn holds 400 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.02% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Linscomb And Williams Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 3,286 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv has invested 0.88% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Covington Cap stated it has 710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 27,259 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 121,479 are owned by Strs Ohio. 85 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Co. Coatue Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.15% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,753 shares. Reilly Lc owns 390 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 15.45 P/E ratio. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.02% or 1.21M shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd owns 32,100 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.21% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Cadinha And Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 6,390 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,466 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Comm Lta holds 5,947 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 18,940 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 10,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,961 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc reported 19,038 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 86,154 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 113,023 shares.