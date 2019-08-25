Janney Montgomery Scott Decreased Lyondellbasell N V Cl A (LYB) Holding by $799,092; Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $4.99 Million

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell N V Cl A (LYB) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 9,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 27,575 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 37,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell N V Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.61 million shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 4,722 shares to 72,400 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT) by 27,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: JNJ, CLSD, NTRA, RTRX, GMAB, ADMA, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen Q2 top line down 3%; earnings down 5% – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7,418 shares to 61,145 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Vngrd Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).

