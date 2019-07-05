Janney Montgomery Scott Cut Position in Bhp Group Plc Spon Adr (BBL) by $980,688 as Market Value Declined; Groupon (GRPN) Shares Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc Spon Adr (BBL) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 20,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,042 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 50,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 1.32 million shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.58 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vngrd Shrt Trm Gov Etf (VGSH) by 9,086 shares to 37,450 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Intrm Term Bd Etf (CIU) by 31,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Ft Iii Pfd Secsincm Etf (FPE).

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why BHP Billiton PLC Stock Rallied 11.5% in the First Half of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Free Cash Flow Positive At $40 WTI Oil – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Forbes.com published: “A 2019 Oil Forecast? Like 2018, Or Worse. – Forbes” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selling BHP Billiton After Its Recent Share Price Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 23,588 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 248,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 1.53M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs owns 4,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs has 436,800 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Company has 317,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny has 400 shares. Pnc Group Inc has 232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 268,230 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 990,820 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Lpl Lc owns 13,683 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 120,672 shares.