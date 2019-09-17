Janney Montgomery Scott Cut Its Cintas (CTAS) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Sandler Capital Management Position in B & G Foods New (Put) (BGS) Boosted by $1.72 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 5,551 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 7,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $249.74. About 80,471 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (Put) (BGS) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 870,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 784,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.8 lastly. It is down 42.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 129,593 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 129,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,103 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boulder Grwthinc Fd Inc (BIF) by 30,647 shares to 41,150 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishs Mstar Lg Cp Val Etf (JKF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 129,366 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 954 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In invested in 15,737 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Logan Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,626 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.12% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 22,959 shares. Riverhead Lc invested in 6,165 shares. Davis accumulated 1,200 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 11,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Us Bancorporation De owns 85,213 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 95 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 164,885 shares. American Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

