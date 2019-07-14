Janney Montgomery Scott Cut Its Amern Express Co (AXP) Position by $739,129; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Declined, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $1.33 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Amern Express Co (AXP) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 6,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, down from 151,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Amern Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 7,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 13,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Almost Had Some Fed Fun – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) IV flat as shares rally 2.6% after Facebook (FB) announces new crypto currency called ‘Libra’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15,370 shares to 34,410 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Commn Svc Sel Etf by 496,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp De New (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,852 were accumulated by Atlas Browninc. Jfs Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moon Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 2,770 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,896 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 637,946 shares. Mairs Power accumulated 1.84% or 1.39 million shares. Carret Asset Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 63,857 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 107,962 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aspen Investment Inc invested in 4,125 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 8,736 are held by Thompson Inv Management Inc. Patten Grp Inc invested in 3,680 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 10,977 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm owns 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 100,008 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RTN, SSFN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99 million for 17.16 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.