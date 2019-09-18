Janney Montgomery Scott Cut Church Dwight Company (CHD) Stake; Columbia Banking System (COLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased Church Dwight Company (CHD) stake by 30.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 19,280 shares as Church Dwight Company (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 43,786 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 63,066 last quarter. Church Dwight Company now has $17.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 2.51M shares traded or 57.67% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 79 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 75 reduced and sold their holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 63.99 million shares, down from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Columbia Banking System Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 56 Increased: 62 New Position: 17.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shareholders Booked A 30% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$35.82, Is It Time To Put Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Columbia Banking System, Inc. Common Stock (COLB) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. for 2.62 million shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 456,235 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 40,400 shares. The California-based Jcsd Capital Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 205,880 shares.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.49 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 129,973 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. Another trade for 704 shares valued at $49,989 was bought by Price Penry W. The insider Spann Rick bought 1,000 shares worth $72,070. FARRELL MATTHEW bought $499,268 worth of stock. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought $107,715 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Lc accumulated 0% or 9,208 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,651 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 0% stake. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 77,490 shares. City Company holds 74 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 86,362 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 29.01 million shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 6,348 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 473,523 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 501,244 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 821,186 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 851 shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 29.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buybacks on again at Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CHD INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 2.64% above currents $72.75 stock price. Church & Dwight had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”.