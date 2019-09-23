Janney Montgomery Scott Boosted Position in Csx (CSX) by $1.22 Million as Shares Declined; Walthausen & Company Increased Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Holding by $393,540 as Stock Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 15,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 151,319 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71M, up from 135,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 13.40M shares traded or 145.89% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 28,110 shares as the company's stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 82,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 54,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 110,816 shares traded or 214.65% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,305 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 17,560 shares. Capital Ca reported 0.08% stake. Ent Fincl Services has 844 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 7,683 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.64M shares or 3.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Montag A & Associates Inc has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stonebridge Inc has invested 0.17% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Thomasville Commercial Bank owns 3,545 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 0.11% or 4,043 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 736,198 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd holds 2,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors invested in 142,895 shares or 6.42% of the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Str 1000 Idx Etf by 13,450 shares to 135,718 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc A by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,080 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold FMNB shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.89 million shares or 6.26% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,937 are owned by Ameritas Incorporated. Mackay Shields has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 33,725 shares. Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 8,719 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 30,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Moreover, Cetera Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 11,544 shares. Northern reported 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 15,605 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 286 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 35 buys, and 0 insider sales for $83,473 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider Moore Terry A bought $4,162. Another trade for 85 shares valued at $1,255 was made by Sabat Joseph W on Monday, July 1. 34 Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares with value of $494 were bought by Helmick Kevin J. Shares for $207 were bought by Wallace Amber B on Monday, July 1. MACALI RALPH D bought $499 worth of stock or 37 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 17,300 shares to 145,579 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 368,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Mercer Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MERC).