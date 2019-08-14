Janney Montgomery Scott Boosted Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $962,560; Share Value Rose; Bender Robert & Associates Maintains Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $149.45. About 7.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 12,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 154,102 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, up from 142,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 956,433 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,129 are held by Pettee. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hudson Bay Limited Partnership owns 4,208 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 1,694 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 9.26M shares. Financial Mngmt Pro Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Harding Loevner LP has 1.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.28 million shares. Gruss And holds 1,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 781,150 shares. Aviva Public Llc reported 220,281 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Llc holds 225 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.38% or 88,014 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 0.27% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ithaka Group Limited Com holds 2.41% or 84,179 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has 0.11% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5.68 million shares. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 78,976 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pacific Global Mgmt owns 0.18% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 9,895 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 1,192 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Assetmark invested in 11,113 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Df Dent And Co Incorporated stated it has 47,830 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tdam Usa invested in 0.08% or 14,463 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 48,176 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Guggenheim Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 185,722 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Str 1000 Idx Etf by 13,450 shares to 135,718 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs 710Y Trsy Etf (IEF) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,779 shares, and cut its stake in Templtn Emerg Mkt Inc Fd (TEI).