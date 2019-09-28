Janney Capital Management Upped Walmart (WMT) Holding By $2.50 Million; Mitcham Industries (MIND)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Mitcham Industries Inc (MIND) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 12 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold equity positions in Mitcham Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 8.40 million shares, up from 7.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mitcham Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 7.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 22,730 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 310,480 shares with $34.31 million value, up from 287,750 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $336.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – Walmart Sees India’s Flipkart as Key to Atone for China Missteps; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pound merger; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Walmart close to deal for India’s Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing; 29/05/2018 – KRCR News Channel 7: #BREAKING: According to @AndersonPolice, the #Anderson #Walmart and surrounding businesses have been

Among 8 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 4.26% above currents $118.45 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 16 report. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.30 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Mitcham Industries, Inc. for 332,700 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 313,895 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 0.44% invested in the company for 279,409 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.29% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 162,700 shares.