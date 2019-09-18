Janney Capital Management Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Position

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 3806.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 64,170 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 65,856 shares with $13.70 million value, up from 1,686 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $252.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) stake by 70.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc acquired 2.14M shares as Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)’s stock rose 9.22%. The Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 5.17 million shares with $17.42 million value, up from 3.03M last quarter. Enzo Biochem Inc now has $170.25M valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 95,820 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Consolidated Invest Group Inc Limited Liability owns 1.9% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,417 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pnc Service Gp Inc holds 0.89% or 4.35M shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns LP has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baldwin Lc invested in 0.35% or 5,850 shares. Farmers Tru holds 1.59% or 27,108 shares. Ntv Asset owns 7,878 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.64% or 57,537 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Co owns 220,795 shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 36,824 shares stake. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt reported 824 shares. Fred Alger Management invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atwood & Palmer reported 18,276 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Com holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 288,491 shares. Country Club Na has 8,708 shares.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc A stake by 646 shares to 11,394 valued at $12.34M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 5,174 shares and now owns 182,916 shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -0.25% below currents $230.21 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21300 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Cutter & Com Brokerage reported 18,827 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 217,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 39,983 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Harbert Fund Advsr Inc invested in 25.49% or 5.17 million shares. Aperio Gp Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 14,820 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 3.69M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 40,600 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Geode Capital Limited invested in 0% or 482,181 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 13,443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity. The insider HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP bought 418,844 shares worth $1.53M.

