Janney Capital Management Upped Its Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (BABA) Holding by $354,900 as Stock Value Declined; Western Union Co/The (WU) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Boosted Position by $962,892

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (BABA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 1,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 75,104 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, up from 73,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 234.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 53,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 76,277 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 4.08M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,182 shares to 118,529 shares, valued at $14.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 11,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,098 shares, and cut its stake in Wsdtree Fltg Treas Etf (USFR).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,379 shares to 192,591 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,941 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).