Janney Capital Management Upped Carnival Paird Ctf (CCL) Position by $626,150; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Has Increased Its Holding by $13.46 Million as Shares Rose

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paird Ctf (CCL) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 12,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 242,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 229,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paird Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.43 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,200 shares to 641,900 shares, valued at $37.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.