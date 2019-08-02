Janney Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $310,233; Azimuth Capital Management Stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 1,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,074 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 2,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $185.98. About 3.21M shares traded or 92.90% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 28,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 364,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 335,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 17.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42,011 shares to 92,784 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,537 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Mgmt has invested 1.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has 1.62% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 92,278 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Capital Advisors accumulated 2.47% or 203,878 shares. Denali Lc invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 1.29M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 264,046 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 5,785 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 2.52M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset has invested 2.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Shine Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.07% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Primecap Management Co Ca reported 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based Fagan Associate has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Comcast Stock Needs Some New Catalysts to Get It Moving Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of FMK – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.54% or 58,815 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Investec Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Shine Advisory Service holds 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 292 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, West Oak Ltd Liability has 1.2% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bowen Hanes & Company reported 25,455 shares stake. Capital Guardian Trust has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,637 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has 52,448 shares. Markel reported 0.72% stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited has 28,002 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holding reported 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 610 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.85 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.