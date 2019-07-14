Janney Capital Management Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; BTCS (BTCS) Shorts Lowered By 36.11%

BTCS INC (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had a decrease of 36.11% in short interest. BTCS’s SI was 72,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.11% from 112,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2555. About 204,456 shares traded. BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 2,655 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 44,993 shares with $8.64M value, down from 47,648 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $78.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s Harvey Schwartz Is Set To Retire From The Investment Bank — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Wsdmtr E/M Hi Div Etf (DEM) stake by 12,402 shares to 56,313 valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 31,681 shares and now owns 202,423 shares. Vaneck Gold Mnrs Etf was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,782 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenleaf reported 3,819 shares stake. Savant Capital Lc reported 0.06% stake. Quinn Opportunity Limited holds 9.41% or 358,248 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.71% or 7,746 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Company reported 25,100 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc invested 0.75% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Harris Ltd Partnership holds 1.35M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement owns 4,138 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 5,536 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd stated it has 3.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kistler accumulated 1,011 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bb&T reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 298 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company has market cap of $3.39 million. It intends to create a portfolio of digital assets, including bitcoin and other protocol tokens to provide investors a diversified pure-play exposure to the bitcoin and blockchain industries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015.