Janney Capital Management Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Lowered by $729,564; Rnc Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in General Mills (GIS) by $10.53 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 11,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 178,098 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 189,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 4.40M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Incorporated (GIS) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 206,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 570,845 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54M, up from 364,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.22 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,061 shares to 184,412 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 373,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,677 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (NYSE:CS) by 43,532 shares to 901,054 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).