Janney Capital Management Maintains Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS); As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, Hartford Financial Management Raised by $302,614 Its Stake

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 7,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 276,165 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 268,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 512,899 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 63,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 325,852 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 138,459 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 2.70 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 0.81% or 86,304 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 6.79 million shares. Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63,302 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 471,606 shares. Bennicas Associate stated it has 39,546 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 428,840 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.04% or 288,008 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Davenport & Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oppenheimer And Communication Inc invested in 0.28% or 404,069 shares.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,655 shares to 44,993 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM) by 15,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,453 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).