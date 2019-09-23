Janney Capital Management Maintains Position in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD); Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake by $36.92 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 17,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 72,021 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08 million, up from 55,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 444,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.29 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 7.03 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank owns 22,085 shares. Cap International Investors has invested 0.4% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Weiss Multi holds 0.51% or 125,400 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,605 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs stated it has 70,229 shares. Opportunities Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.38% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hap Trading Ltd Company holds 1.03% or 87,016 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advisors accumulated 16 shares. Stephens Investment Limited Liability owns 21,037 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc owns 27,167 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.39% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Srb Corporation invested in 0.05% or 3,191 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bank Tru has 0.19% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.07% or 20,603 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Capital LP reported 10,105 shares stake.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Gold Mnrs Etf by 484,221 shares to 604,571 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 8,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,506 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs U S Home Constr Etf (ITB).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy: Not A Bargain, Strong Prospects Are Underpinned By Leviathan – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 60,080 shares stake. Northstar Group Incorporated reported 23,095 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Montecito State Bank has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Charter Company invested in 0.5% or 51,444 shares. Moreover, Farmers Commerce has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dupont Cap Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buckingham Management Inc has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,523 shares. Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Texas Yale Capital Corp invested 1.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ls, Michigan-based fund reported 37,908 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh holds 0.02% or 20,113 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga Rech Inv Management accumulated 656,288 shares or 3.46% of the stock.