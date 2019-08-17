Janney Capital Management Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position By $623,490; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 14,845 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 591,985 shares with $25.14 million value, down from 606,830 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $191.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 17.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc acquired 4,087 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 27,924 shares with $2.37M value, up from 23,837 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $28.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 1.21M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cordasco Net accumulated 0.11% or 2,686 shares. Phocas Corp holds 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,636 shares. Girard Prtn Limited accumulated 89,492 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust invested in 32,934 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Howard Management owns 84,305 shares. Gateway Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,554 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,175 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Wms Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,718 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foundation Resources Management accumulated 518,642 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4,878 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc has 94,986 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Mngmt owns 56,164 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Spc Financial accumulated 9,695 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Vaneck Gold Mnrs Etf stake by 266,841 shares to 1.09 million valued at $24.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) stake by 7,602 shares and now owns 498,161 shares. Carnival Corp Paird Ctf (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 40.46% above currents $34.65 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the shares of PFE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. The insider Muccilo Robert bought 23 shares worth $1,984. Another trade for 6 shares valued at $518 was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. On Sunday, June 30 Cawley Timothy bought $4,776 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 54 shares. Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought 26 shares worth $2,046. $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, June 30.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,582 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 86,475 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 739 shares. 6,321 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.14% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 25 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited invested in 0.63% or 6,300 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 106,089 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Golub Gp Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 26,085 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 360 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department owns 1,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 723,016 were reported by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.14% or 39,963 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.05% or 3,440 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co invested in 0.15% or 17,100 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $78 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is -0.42% below currents $87.2 stock price. Con Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 9,069 shares to 54,376 valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck stake by 31,793 shares and now owns 506,641 shares. Ishares Tr (SHY) was reduced too.