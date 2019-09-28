Janney Capital Management Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Salem Investment Counselors Increased Visa (V) Holding By $6.30 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 5.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,780 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 89,317 shares with $15.59M value, down from 94,097 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 244.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 36,394 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 51,259 shares with $8.90M value, up from 14,865 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $389.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 1,800 shares to 4,450 valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) stake by 27,475 shares and now owns 400 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of stock was bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fincl In invested in 1,770 shares. Pinnacle Liability Co reported 18,777 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.38% or 670,485 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 2,275 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc invested in 1.22% or 117,501 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 76,472 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mathes Company has 17,270 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated invested in 0.88% or 10.56M shares. Beaumont Financial Limited Liability invested in 113,831 shares or 2.04% of the stock. 134,791 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. C Worldwide Group A S holds 6.75 million shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 236,604 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 47,147 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt holds 0.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 40,373 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 11.05% above currents $174 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Jefferies reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky-based Parthenon has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 2.74% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 11,767 shares stake. Seatown Pte Ltd invested in 60,910 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management holds 6,840 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma owns 5,395 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 844,549 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,721 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.11% or 17,164 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 16,338 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 378,340 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 28,386 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.01% or 13,425 shares.

