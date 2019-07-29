Janney Capital Management Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; NEOMETALS LTD. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEI (RDRUY) Shorts Up By 88.24%

NEOMETALS LTD. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEI (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) had an increase of 88.24% in short interest. RDRUY’s SI was 3,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 88.24% from 1,700 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 11 days are for NEOMETALS LTD. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEI (OTCMKTS:RDRUY)’s short sellers to cover RDRUY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 400 shares traded or 150.00% up from the average. Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 5,052 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 94,097 shares with $14.95 million value, down from 99,149 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $125.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $174.38. About 404,873 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $73.18 million. It operates through three divisions: Lithium, Titanium, and Other. It has a 5.22 P/E ratio. The firm explores for lithium, titanium, and vanadium.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,991 shares. Grimes And Co has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Advisor has 1.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,541 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,100 shares. Moreover, Ls Advsr has 0.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nomura Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 99,319 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Diversified invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Pension Service reported 735,738 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 342 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 44,896 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.69 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F. $154,143 worth of stock was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Vaneck Gold Mnrs Etf stake by 266,841 shares to 1.09 million valued at $24.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) stake by 7,485 shares and now owns 108,215 shares. China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.